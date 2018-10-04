Sui Dhaaga box office day 6: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan film collects over Rs 59.15 cr

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s film Sui Dhaaga had a decent first week at the box office. After an encouraging box office collection of around Rs 11.75 crore on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, Sui Dhaaga slowed down to around Rs 3.8 crore on Wednesday. The film now stands at an approximate total of Rs 59.15 crore at the box office. It will soon face competition from AndhaDhun and Loveyatri, this Friday’s releases.

Sharing the box office update on Sui Dhaaga, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SuiDhaaga registers 54.22% decline on Day 6 [vis-à-vis Day 1]... Drop in biz was imminent, since Day 5 was a national holiday... Should collect ₹ 62.5 cr in Week 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr, Wed 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 59.15 cr. India biz.”

The Sharat Katariya film revolves around a small town couple Mauji and Mamta who fight all odds to become entrepreneurs and set up a garment business of their own.

A still of the leading lady Anushka Sharma had become quite popular on the internet as memes. Expressing her happiness on the performance of the film, the actor told IANS,“I am very happy that the film has not only set the registers ringing but also received a lot of love from people, and that is paramount for us. I always believed that this film would reach the masses... I feel glad that the collaborative effort of Varun and me has worked for the film and we have been a part of a successful film like Sui Dhaaga.”

She also confessed, “I would have been really hurt and confused if a film like ‘Sui Dhaaga’ or my role in the film hadn’t got the appreciation that it has as somewhere I believe that if I play a character like Mamta who is so different to who I am as a person and literally who is at the opposite end of the spectrum to who I am, and if this role had not been received by the audience even though I wanted it to, I would have been really upset.”

The release of the film also coincided with the release of the Vishal Bhardwaj film Pataakha. The film had showed little growth despite the advantage of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. The collections of the film went downhill to just Rs 56 lakh on Wednesday. It now stands at a total of Rs 7 crore. Sanya Malhota and Radhika Madan have played the central characters of two sisters in the film which also has Sunil Grover in a prominent role.

Sharing the box-office update, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Pataakha is at low levels again on Day 6... Should cross ₹ 7.50 cr in Week 1... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs, Tue 1.56 cr, Wed 56 lakhs. Total: ₹ 7.11 cr. India biz.”

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 14:11 IST