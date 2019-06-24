Sunaina Roshan’s boyfriend Ruhail Amin on Roshans opposing him while accepting Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne marriage

Journalist and alleged boyfriend of Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan, Ruhail Amin, has responded to the allegations that she is being mistreated because she is in love with a man from a different religion. Sunaina had claimed that she was slapped by her father and her brother had failed to support him, saying she was living in “hell”.

On being asked if he is in touch with Sunaina, Ruhail told News 18 in an interview, “She wants to restart her life on a positive note and wants her family to support her decisions.” He further talked about how they came to know each other. He said, “We met first when I used to cover entertainment for a news channel. We reconnected through social media.”

Sunaina had earlier claimed that her family termed Ruhail a terrorist. Reacting to this, he said, “This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today’s liberal times which are totally uncalled for.” Calling the episode unfortunate, he added, “Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words.” On pointing out that Hrithik was once married to Sussanne Khan, Ruhail said, “Everyone can see the irony here.”

Sunaina recently told Pinkvilla in an interview that she met Ruhail last year. She said, “I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn’t. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn’t he have been behind bars? I met Ruhail through Facebook last year but I hadn’t saved his number as I didn’t want my parents to know. I shifted out of Palazzo apartments in Juhu, where my parents stay and started living in a hotel apartment but came back to my parent’s home last week. I got in touch with him through his office.”

She had added, “I didn’t want to talk about this but I want them to accept Ruhail right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it… They don’t want me to meet him. I don’t know about marriage but right now I want to be with Ruhail. Just because he is Muslim, they cannot accept him.”

Sunaina had approached Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for help. She had also pledged her support for the actor on Twitter. Rangoli had later said in a series of tweets that Sunaina was calling Kangana for help and that they fear that Hrithik and her family may harm her.

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and cousin Eshaan Roshan had come out in her support.

