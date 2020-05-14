Suniel Shetty reveals his plans post lockdown: I’ll shoot all my projects in India now rather than abroad

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:55 IST

Fueling creative minds and encouraging them to become content creators amid the lockdown, actor Suniel Shetty has recently launched the FTC Short Film Challenge. The idea is to encourage people to shoot a short film at home, with their mobile phones. Within five days, the challenge has received around 400 entries from India and abroad.

“Each one of us has a creative bent of mind and we can bring that out by filming the ideas from home and also engage with other actors, musicians, editors and scriptwriters. There are films on different subjects and issues that we’ve been getting from across countries,” says Shetty.

The jury will start shortlisting the films and these will be put out on various OTT platforms. “After the lockdown ends, awards will be given for various categories,” informs the actor.

Shetty, 58, has also resolved to shoot all his upcoming projects in India, in order to give more business to the domestic stakeholders. “I’ll be shooting all my projects in India and give more business to people over here. For this, I’m ideating to open the franchise of FTC shots across the country and every person who is going to contribute in this challenge will be our content creator.”

While the ongoing Covid-19 crisis has brought the film business to a standstill with no shootings and film releases happening, Shetty says “the industry post Covid-19 is going to be a lot different”.

He also adds that with the digital leap, people might make limited films for the theatres and more for the OTT platforms. “Pay-per-view will come in place so that people can directly pay and watch films on their own phone or TV. There will be first day first show on the digital platforms,” he says.

