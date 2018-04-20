Sunil Grover is now Salman Khan’s best friend, signs Bharat

Just days after it was revealed that Vishal Bhardwaj has signed up comedian-actor Sunil Grover for Chhuriyaan, he has now bagged yet another major Bollywood project. Sunil will reportedly play Salman Khan’s friend in his upcoming film Bharat that also features Priyanka Chopra.

An Indian Express report quoted a source as saying, “Sunil Grover will be playing Salman Khan’s friend in Bharat. His role is not like what we see in another films where comedians are used for a couple of comic punches and then they disappear. He has an interesting role in the film.”

Kapil Sharma is off on another break now, but he’ll return to entertain you soon

Sunil, who quit the popular show The Kapil Sharma Show in March last year after an fight with Kapil Sharma, is currently seen on the cricket show, Dhan Dhana Dhan and has recently bagged a major role in the upcoming comedy drama Chhuriyaan.

Sunil Grover gets his big break, to play lead in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Chhuriyaan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father. Ali and Priyanka have worked together in Gunday while Salman did Mujhse Shadi Karoge with her. Salman and Ali have worked together on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat is Priyanka’s first Bollywood film after Jai Gangaajal. She was seen in Baywatch last year alongside Dwayne Johnson and is currently gearing up for the third season of American sitcom, Quantico. She will also be seen in A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?

Zafar has started prep for Bharat in London and plans to shoot the film in Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Malta. The film will showcase Salman in five different looks.

Follow @htshowbiz for more