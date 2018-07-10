Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta’s Bhaiaji Superhit - being made since 2011 - releases its first poster

The first poster and release date for Preity Zinta’s film Bhaiaji Superhit is finally out. The film has been in the cans for almost five years now, and stars Sunny Deol, Pannkaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Brijendra Kala and Mukul Dev, among others.

Preity plays a firebrand Varanasi-based housewife in Neeraj Pathak’s film. Sharing the first poster, Sunny Deol tweeted, “Sirf aap ke liye,ye hai #BhaiajiSuperhit gang ki pehli jhalak.@realpreityzinta @ameesha_patel @ArshadWarsi @shreyastalpade1 @NeerrajPathak @ZeeMusicCompany #19October #Dusshera.”

The film traces the story of a gangster who wants to become a film actor, and Sunny Deol is said to play a double role in the film. Produced by Metro Movies and presented by Zee Studios, the film is slated to hit theatres in October 19.

