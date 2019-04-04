Sunny Deol wants to focus on strong characters, says ‘that’s my nature as well’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who was the poster boy for chest-thumping nationalism with films like Gadar, has said he focusses on strong characters, not patriotism. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Blank, Sunny said, “Are we all patriotic or not? Do we love our mothers, do we love our country or not? That’s the most important , it should not be a saleable thing. That is how I see it. Whenever I did a film, I did it because I believed in the character.” Blank marks the Bollywood debut of Twinkle Khanna’s cousin Karan Kapadia who plays a suspected suicide bomber in the film.

“I have always done films with strong characters who fight for something and that’s my nature as well. I go till the end, I am not a kind of person who gives up. Somehow people connect with me more.It was something saleable that we did but now the world has changed. Everything is about marketing and there has to be reason for everything. We all make fuss about what we do and why we do it,” Sunny further said.

Karan, who was also present at the launch, admitted he was nervous while working with Sunny in his debut film. “I was nervous before the first day. Not just because he (Sunny) was there, of course that adds to it. But the debut and the whole experience was amazing as there was a long build-up to it. I was just impatient to get started but one-two days into it and it was all good. You know, once you get into the motion of things, it is fine,” said Karan, son of Dimple Kapadia’s sister Simple.

Asked if there are times when he goes ‘blank’, Sunny said, “Not really, unless someone asks me a stupid question. Then I go blank.”

Speaking about competition in Bollywood, Karan reflected maturity and said, “Competition is something that is inevitable in every field so I just want to do my best work and my work will speak for itself.I don’t really worry or think about what other people are doing. I think more actors coming up is only good thing for the industry because there are so many stories that need to be told.”

Directed by Behzad Khambata, Blank also stars Ishita Dutta (Drishyam and Firangi) while Karan’s brother-in-law Akshay Kumar is likely to play a cameo in the film that will hit theatres on May 3.

