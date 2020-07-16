e-paper
Sunny Leone celebrates daughter Nisha's 'gotcha' day: 'Second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter'

Sunny Leone celebrates daughter Nisha’s ‘gotcha’ day: ‘Second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter’

Sunny Leone celebrated daughter Nisha’s ‘gotcha day’ with a party in the US. The actor and her entire family can be seen enjoying with their friends.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sunny Leone celebrates daughter Nisha's 'gotcha day' with family in the US.
Sunny Leone celebrates daughter Nisha’s ‘gotcha day’ with family in the US.
         

Actor Sunny Leone celebrated daughter Nisha Kaur Weber’s ‘gotcha day’ and shared photos of their party. Sunny and husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in July 2017 from Latur.

“3 yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!” Sunny wrote with photos from the party. Daniel and their two sons can be seen in the images along with their friends.

 

Daniel also wrote, “My gift from GOD- 3 years ago today you came into our lives !!!! You are the most special human being I have ever met !!! I am the luckiest person to be your Papa !!! Love you more than you can ever understand!!!! Nisha Kaur Weber !!!!! Love you @sunnyleone for opening my heart and mind and bringing Nisha to our family. Thank you @hitendrakapopara for showing us the path to this unconditional love !!!!”

 

They became parents to their biological children, Asher and Noah, in 2018. They had them through surrogacy. “We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!,” she wrote in a social media post.

!

Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot becomes Harish Salve vs Abhishek Singhvi in court
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Approach road washed away, main structure safe’: Bihar govt on Sattarghat bridge collapse
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Reliance seen emerging as bigger threat for US firms like Amazon, Walmart
Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test for breaking bio-secure protocols
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
