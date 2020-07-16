Sunny Leone celebrates daughter Nisha’s ‘gotcha’ day: ‘Second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:53 IST

Actor Sunny Leone celebrated daughter Nisha Kaur Weber’s ‘gotcha day’ and shared photos of their party. Sunny and husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in July 2017 from Latur.

“3 yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!” Sunny wrote with photos from the party. Daniel and their two sons can be seen in the images along with their friends.

Daniel also wrote, “My gift from GOD- 3 years ago today you came into our lives !!!! You are the most special human being I have ever met !!! I am the luckiest person to be your Papa !!! Love you more than you can ever understand!!!! Nisha Kaur Weber !!!!! Love you @sunnyleone for opening my heart and mind and bringing Nisha to our family. Thank you @hitendrakapopara for showing us the path to this unconditional love !!!!”

They became parents to their biological children, Asher and Noah, in 2018. They had them through surrogacy. “We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!,” she wrote in a social media post.

