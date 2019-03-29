Superwoman’s rap version of Choli Ke Peeche and All Is Well addresses body shaming, mental health. Watch

Remember the ’90s hit song from Khalnayak featuring Madhuri Dixit, where she was asked Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai? YouTube star Lily Singh aka Superwoman has an answer. ‘Tatas that need consent,’ she says in her latest video. Superwoman raps along the tunes of Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai and All Is Well from Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots and makes important points about mental health, body shaming, bisexuality, peer pressure and much more. Titled If Bollywood Songs Were Rap, it also features singer Neha Kakkar.

Superwoman wrote in the video description, “I love Bollywood and I love rap music. So I decided to let my worlds collide by turning some of my favourite songs into rap songs! And while I was at it, I thought, why not make them little motivational anthems that speak to causes close to my heart? I hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoyed making them! I can’t wait to perform these at #YTFF on Saturday in Mumbai.”

Lilly sports an orange lehenga-choli as she takes on body shaming and gender insensitivity with her words.After the song, the video moves to a classroom setting where Superwoman talks about mental health and peer pressure wearing a night suit. The third song is a take on Ladki Aankh Maare that shows Superwoman in a basketball court talking about bisexuality.

Last month, the Indian-origin Canadian artiste took to Twitter and wrote, “Female, coloured, bisexual” along with checkboxes ticked green.“Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same,” she wrote.

Lilly has around 14 million YouTube followers and has authored the bestseller, How To Be A Bawse. She has also worked in HBO’s film adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 and in 2017, she topped the Forbes Magazine Top Influencers List in the entertainment category.

