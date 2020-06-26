e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram handle gains 5 million followers: report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram handle gains 5 million followers: report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram page has steadily grown in numbers and has seen a jump of 5 million followers in the last 12 days.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram following has swelled by 5 million since his untimely death, according to a report in Times of India. The late actor’s Instagram account is now followed by 13.9 million followers.

Nostalgia and a deep sense of loss has gripped the fans. Days after his untimely demise, Instagram added “remembering” to his account bio and memorialised it as a place to remember the actor’s life. The report said the late actor’s following of 9 million gradually swelled to 13.9 million.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram page shows a following of 11.9 million.
On June 14, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression and was under medication too. Mumbai Police, investigating the matter, concluded that it was a case death caused by ‘asphyxia due to hanging’.

According to Instagram, no one can log into a memorialised account. The posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on their page and are visible to the users they were shared with. Also, once the account is memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the existing posts or information. The actor’s last post on the social media platform was a tribute to his late mother on June 3.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father: ‘My son was a special soul, achieved so much in 34 years’

It has numerous pictures of the moon and planets. It also reflected his deeply philosophical and spiritual bent of mind.

Speaking about his son, Sushant’s father had called the actor ‘‘special soul and a self-made man’ in an interview. “My son was a self-made man. He said I would get ahead based on merit. What happened in the end, I don’t know. “He was born after so many prayers. Mannat se jo manga jaata hai, wo aisa hi hota hai. Wo vishesh aatma tha. He achieved so much in just a few years, he was a special soul. People cannot achieve so much in a lifetime.”

(With PTI inputs)

