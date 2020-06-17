e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput's social media following surges after his demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s social media following surges after his demise

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his followers on Instagram shot up to two million within two days, and is still counting.

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:20 IST
Ruchika Garg
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Insta followers shot up from about 9 million to 11 million after news of his untimely death broke.
After actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the debate on nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood has fired up social media platforms. Amid all this, the deceased actor’s followers on Instagram shot up by more than two million within two days after the news of his death broke. The curiosity to know more about the actor has probably prompted this sudden rise in numbers.

Sushant’s Insta followers on Sunday, the day the news of his death broke, were about 9.1 million. The count shot up to 11.2 million on Tuesday morning, and further increased to 11.5 million in the afternoon, and has since then been increasing. The followers are even commenting on his Insta posts and appreciating his work. Many are even posting heartfelt messages on his Facebook profile.

“His sudden demise was so shocking and it compelled me to know more about him. So I followed him not just on Instagram but Facebook, too.”– Manver Pant, a Delhiite

Manveer Pant, a Delhiite, says, “I have been a fan of Sushant, but wasn’t following him. Especially after I watched his MS Dhoni, I was really impressed. His sudden demise was so shocking that it compelled me to know more about him. So I followed him not just on Instagram but Facebook, too. He has a very interesting profile and I loved his posts, so much depth and understanding about life and the mysteries of universe. It surprised me even more that how could a person like him, who thinks beyond the starry Bollywood life can take his life?”

Another recent follower of Sushant, Harshita Goel, a college student from Noida, says, “I followed him to know more about him, to read his mind and thoughts. It’s so heartbreaking to see such an amazing talent leaving so soon. All the news feed, social media posts and other platforms are full of news about Sushant, his life, engineering days, journey, girlfriends and other controversies. But to be honest, there’s no point in of all this now.”

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

