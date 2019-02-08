Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kizie Aur Manny renamed Dil Bechara, Saif Ali Khan joins the cast. See first look

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput may be selective in his choice of projects but the actor has a long list of films lined up for release this year. One of them is Kizie Aur Manny, the Hindi adaptation of successful Hollywood film Fault In Our Stars. Now the makers have released the first look of the film besides announcing the title change. The film is being directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is now titled Dil Bechara.

The new still shows Sushant and his debutant co-star Sanjana Sanghi with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Earlier, Chhabra had shared a picture of the two from the back while sitting on top of a bus along with an oxygen cylinder.

Rucha Pathak, chief creative officer of Fox Star Studios has specified the reason for the title change in a Mumbai Mirror report. She said, “AR Rahman, who is composing the music, shared a vibrant and fun number, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. When we heard the song, we found our title in it. It perfectly embodies the theme of our film.”

The report also says that Saif Ali Khan is now a part of the film. Chhabra has said in the report that the actor was in Paris for a special cameo. He, however, confirmed that the song sequence shot in the city doesn’t show Sushant and Sanjana dancing around the Eiffel Tower.

Chhabra is a casting director and is making his directorial debut with the film. He was named in the #MeToo movement with two anonymous women accusing him of sexual harassment in a Mid-Day report. He had responded to the allegations by issuing a notice to the publication and also shared it on the social media while asking for details of the complainants.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 12:07 IST