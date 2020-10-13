e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta requests people to send messages to PM Modi: ‘Raise our voices for justice’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta requests people to send messages to PM Modi: ‘Raise our voices for justice’

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s four-month death anniversary, sister Shweta Singh Kirti has asked his fans and followers to come together and demand justice. She also asked them to send taped messages to PM Modi.

bollywood Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 17:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta has started a new campaign to demand justice for him.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta has started a new campaign to demand justice for him.
         

As the Central Bureau of Investigation probes Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has requested people to send taped messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of ‘Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR’ initiative. The event will take place on 14 October, the four-month death anniversary of the actor.

“This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavor and show that public is awaiting justice. I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love,” she wrote on social media. She also asked people to record and send messages to PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat online portal and also tag PMO and PM handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

An event will also take place in his hometown, Patna, on October 14 where free SSR T-shirts and masks will be distributed. It is not clear whether Sushant’s family is a part of this. A number of such events have taken place since the actor’s death and Shweta often shares details on her social media handles.

Sushant’s father had lodged a case against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in July alleging abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds with the Bihar police. The case, which was initially being probed by the Mumbai Police, was later transferred to the CBI on the court’s directive. Last month, an AIIMS panel constituted to investigate whether the actor’s death was suspicious had ruled it a suicide.

However, Sushant’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh had termed the report faulty. He claimed the panel chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had reached out to him earlier. “When the Sushant tragedy happened and we got the FIR registered, he [Gupta] only rang me up. I said ‘I’m not interested in any help, I’m only interested in the truth’. So I shared some photographs taken by Sushant’s sister Meetu at the site,” Singh had said.

He said that the doctor’s ‘immediate, spontaneous reaction’ upon seeing the photos was that it’s ‘200% death by strangulation’. The lawyer said that he subsequently had a conversation with the doctor, which he regrets not recording. He said, “I’m not the kind of person who records calls, but in retrospect, I should have. But I’m sure when this goes to further examination his lies will be exposed.”

top news
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
India, China agree to ‘maintain dialogue and communication’ over border row
India, China agree to ‘maintain dialogue and communication’ over border row
UK seeks non-white volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trials
UK seeks non-white volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
Aarogya Setu is among ‘tried-and-tested public health tools’: WHO
Aarogya Setu is among ‘tried-and-tested public health tools’: WHO
SC seeks Centre’s response on plea for law to regulate access of minors to social media
SC seeks Centre’s response on plea for law to regulate access of minors to social media
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In