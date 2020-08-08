e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares pics of actor’s billboard in California, says ‘It’s a worldwide movement’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares pics of actor’s billboard in California, says ‘It’s a worldwide movement’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared pictures and video of a ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ billboard, in California. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 08, 2020 08:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta is based in the US.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared pictures and videos of a digital billboard calling for ‘justice for Sushant’, in California. The actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

“Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a world wide movement,” she wrote in her caption. The first picture in the post shows the billboard, with Sushant’s face and the rallying cry on it. The second is a video, which perhaps increases the veracity of the post. In a separate post, she shared another video of the billboard, taken from a passing car. “You are beating in our hearts,” she wrote.

 

 

Sushant’s niece, Mallika Singh, who now has a verified Instagram account herself, wrote in the comments, “May we all have the strength to keep going.” The posts come a day after Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik presented themselves for questioning at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices in Mumbai, after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against them for abetting the actor’s suicide, siphoning his funds, among other allegations.

Also read: Kriti Sanon posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Sun will shine again’

Shweta had said in a social media post on Friday, “We will get justice... we will find the truth!!” In a separate post, she’d cryptically shared a message that read, “Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don’t know who protects them in the spiritual world.”

Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, a move that Shweta had welcomed wholeheartedly, after a turf war broke out between the Mumbai and Bihar police departments.

