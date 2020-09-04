Sushant Singh Rajput was admitted to hospital in Nov, doctor says ‘he told me he doesn’t like anything now, doesn’t wish to live’

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 09:37 IST

A doctor who treated Sushant Singh Rajput in November last year, has revealed details about the actor’s mental health and how he had to be admitted to a hospital for it. NDTV has accessed statements of one of the two psychiatrists who were treating Sushant, given to the Mumbai Police.

In his statement, the doctor said that Sushant was admitted to Hinduja Health Care Hospital in Mumbai on November 27, 2019, after Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi contacted him about Sushant’s deteriorating condition.

The doctor checked up on Sushant the next day when the actor told him about his struggle with depression. “After that, on the date 28/11/2019, around 9:00 AM, during the visit to Hinduja Health Care Hospital, I examined and met Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time. At that time, he told me things like he is not getting sleep or has any appetite, he doesn’t like anything in life now, he doesn’t wish to live and he is afraid all the time. On that, I primarily diagnosed the ailment Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from to be depression and anxiety. He told me that he is experiencing these symptoms for the last 10 days,” the statement said. However, the doctor added that the actor said during the examination that he doesn’t have any suicidal thoughts. He said that from the severity of Sushant’s symptoms, he concluded that the actor has been depressed ‘for a very long time’.

The doctor had noted that the cause of Sushant’s depression was not external. “It was evident from the words of Sushant Singh Rajput, that nothing is happening as per his expectation and that he is insecure. But, the reason was appearing to be negative thoughts in his mind. No strong outer reason was seen for such feelings of his in the examination. Hence, he was a patient falling in the 80 percent grid, as above. Depression can occur to such patients due to thyroid deficiencies, Vitamin B12 & D3 deficiencies, Hemoglobin deficiencies, and imbalance in some chemicals and stimulants in the brain like Serotonin. Some peculiar patients also get anxiety and depression due to heredity,” the statement added. Sushant was discharged from hospital on November 30.

In January, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had asked the doctor to admit Sushant to the hospital again after his condition worsened. However, Sushant decided to visit his sister in Chandigarh instead.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. He died by suicide at 34. Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea under allegations of abetment to suicide. The case is currently being investigated by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

