Sushmita Sen celebrates life in new video as ‘maa and her man’ applaud her efforts

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have come out in the open about their relationship and have no qualms in confessing their love in front of the world. Rohman, who shot to fame by featuring in the Sabyasachi campaign, declared his love for her with the three magical words in a special post on her birthday on November 19. The former Miss Universe happily reverted the same feelings on the social media. Now, few days after her birthday, Sushmita shared a video of her fitness workout with the gymnastic rings along with a thoughtful caption in which she spoke about the importance of her mother and her man in her life.

The diva is proud to be 43 and declared that she carries no burdens of the past or worries about the future but only celebrates life in this moment. She captained the video, “First workout of my 43rd year ”I rise to the #gymnasticringscarrying no burdens of the past, no wait of the future, only THIS MOMENT completely aware & alive” To celebrate life as I witness my Maa & my Man applaud every effort & truly appreciate all the blisters EVERYTHING IN LIFE IS POSSIBLE Don’t believe me, believe in YOURSELF!!! #practice#discipline #workhard #wegotthis I love you guys soooooo much!!!! #duggadugga @rohmanshawl.”

The diva had celebrated her birthday in Dubai in the company of her mother, her daughters Renee and Alisah and her Rohman. And the pictures are proof that the gang of five had a blast bonding with each other. Sushmita had shared several pictures of her birthday celebrations on Instagram. In one of them, she was seen curled up in her mother’s arms. The Biwi No 1 actor had also claimed that she has read every single birthday message sent by her well-wishers and fans.

For the uninitiated, Sushmita and Rohman set the rumour mills on fire with their public appearances together and pictures on the social media. The two share their love for fitness and sometimes even work out together. Rohman had also celebrated Diwali with her family and bonds well with her daughters.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 10:38 IST