Sushmita Sen: I’m an outsider but was never desperate, I ensured even the biggest actor or director didn’t disrespect me

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:03 IST

A rank outsider in the film industry, Sushmita Sen explains how her journey has been somewhat different from many others. Referring to the whole outsider-insider debate that has come in spotlight after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the actor admits that winning the Miss Universe title made things easier for her. However, she’s quick to add that wading through was difficult.

“A lot of young people come from smaller cities, who live, breathe and eat cinema. They want to become actors, directors or follow some creative pursuit here. The hunger in them is fantastic, but it often gets seen as desperation,” points Sen, adding that everybody then tries to take advantage of this desperation, wherever one goes.

While she asserts that fresh talent has to keep honing their skills, and trying hard, she warns them to not make anything look desperate.

“Given the competition in the industry, this desperation then becomes too much a pressure. So, instead of performance, one is judged by his/her followers on social media and how many have applaud them. It’s like if we can market it well, we can sell anything,” explains the 44-year-old.

Sen, however, never had that mindset. She clarifies, “I’m an outsider but I was approached to be a part films by default because of the beauty pageant I won. I never thought of becoming an actor, but when I took it up, I felt I can learn and grow here.”

The actor adds that she gave her 100% even in her initial films that didn’t do well. “May be at that point I wasn’t an evolved person and it showed on screen. I take responsibility for that. I kept working hard, but was never desperate,” maintains the actor, who recently made her web debut,” she says.

There was even a point when Sen thought of pursuing something else other than acting.

“But I always knew that whatever I do, I’ll do it with integrity and respect. I’ll earn it. I’ve lived my life in a way where you can’t be in the same room with me and speak to me in a language which is ‘ok’ with a lot of other people. You could be the biggest filmmaker or hero, but you should show respect,” says Sen, stressing that this approach makes her stand out.

Despite having this uniqueness, she points, many people lose themselves given the pressure.

“By God’s grace, the industry invested in me. But the reason I can continue to work, stay relevant, is because people wanted it. If they hadn’t, nothing could have saved me. I get messages from fans all over. So there’s no rush, I’ll continue to work with due diligence. I’ll live with conviction and my own terms, sometimes it’ll be applauded, sometimes criticised,” she says adding how it wasn’t easy to deal with the life-threatening Addison’s disease.

Stating that nothing comes easy, Sen shares there were difficult moments but also other things that made her stand up.

“Even during the lockdown, at times I couldn’t take this closed atmosphere. But, I feel good to have this balanced approach given the kind of people (her daughters Renee, Aliseh, beau Rohman Shawl and her family) I have around. Also, you want to protect those with you along with being protected. Having patience is the key. Also, there’s lots of gratitude,” she ends.

