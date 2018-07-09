Sushmita Sen is enjoying holidays in Miami with daughters. See pics

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who is currently vacationing in Miami with here daughters has been sharing drool-worthy pictures from the beach and we are sure you will be all set to pack your bags for the Floridan city in the United States.

In one of the pictures posted Monday, Sushmita is seen enjoying inside a pool with her daughter while another shows her relaxing all alone in the pool.

Earlier, she also shared pictures from her day out in Miami.

Sushmita, 42, is the single parent of two girls named Renee and Alisah

She entered Bollywood in 1996 after winning the Miss Universe title and her debut film, Dastak, didn’t set the box office on fire, but she was noticed. She was quite active in the film business till 2006, but she slowed down after this.In last eight years, she has just one Bengali release titled Nirbaak. She is now more engaged with her humanitarian works than films.

