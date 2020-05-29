Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa says she fought with husband Rajeev after getting trolled over intimate pics

bollywood

Updated: May 29, 2020 13:50 IST

TV actor Charu Asopa has revealed she fought with husband Rajeev Sen after they were trolled for a social media post and she had the typical “I advised you against this” response. She added that she does not usually react to trolls.

Charu told Times of India in an interview, “We don’t discuss before posting any pic. We share whatever we feel like. Later we realise, ‘arre hum toh troll ho gaye’. Then I told Rajeev ‘maine mana kiya tha even then you posted’ See now we got trolled. We fought a bit too and then all was ok. There is no point reacting to all these. Ignorance is bliss. We just avoid reacting.”

Talking to Hindustan Times about trolling, Charu had said last month, “This is the time when you can spend quality time with your partner. You might not get this time back again. So what’s wrong in that? And that day we were having dinner and decided to click few photos. We didn’t think much about it.”

After she posted pictures with her husband, the couple was trolled and one user even commented, “Get a room, there should be some decency.” Another one wrote, “Too private to post on Instagram.”

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor, brother Siddhanth go grocery shopping with masks and gloves on: ‘Adventure with my bhaiya’

“Sabse badaa rog, ‘kya kahenge log’ (The biggest disease is to keep thinking about what people will say). If we only keep thinking what’ll people say, we won’t be able to do anything in life. Aur isiliye main har baar logon ki baaton pe zyada gaur nahi karti (That is why I do not always pay attention to what people are saying),” she further told HT.

Charu and Rajeev got married in June last year in a private ceremony in Goa. Sushmita posted a message for the couple, “Dear Charu & Rajeev, Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony. A moment and memory I will cherish forever!! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together...”

Follow @htshowbiz for more