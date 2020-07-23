Sushmita Sen says she is ‘at peace with the idea of not knowing’, shares a stunning monochrome pic

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 12:17 IST

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a black-and-white picture of herself with a motivational message to go with it. She explained what makes her fearless.

She wrote: “Ah there’s the KNOWING smile!! Not because I know things for sure...but mostly because I am at peace with the idea of ‘not knowing’...what is important will reveal itself at the right time...This trust I call Faith, And this Faith makes me fearless...I don’t fear the unknown!! #sharing #mytruth #love #faith #knowing #fearless #godsfavouritechild #blessed I love you guys... live fearless!!!”

Sushmita, who was one of the leading actors in Bollywood in late ’90s and early 2000s, went into a shell a couple of years ago. In 2014, she was diagnosed with a disease called Addison’s.

Addison’s disease, also called adrenal insufficiency, occurs when your body doesn’t produce enough or produces too little cortisol and aldosterone. It shows up when the immune system mistakenly attacks the adrenal glands located just above the kidneys.

Sharing her battle against Addison’s, Sushmita had taken to her YouTube channel and written: “ After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years.”

She further explained her ordeal with all the medication she had to take. She wrote: “To have steroids substitute cortisol and to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is nothing more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit.”

She had concluded how meditation while using Nunchaku technique helped her. She said: “Meditated with #Nunchaku ...Aggression out, fight back in and pain turned into an art form. I healed in time, my adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawals and no auto immune condition as of 2019.”

Sushmita, no wonder, often puts motivational thoughts on her Instagram. Some time back she had shared a powerful note on healing, which read: “Healing doesn’t mean the damage never existed. It means the damage no longer controls our lives.”

