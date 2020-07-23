e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen says she is ‘at peace with the idea of not knowing’, shares a stunning monochrome pic

Sushmita Sen says she is ‘at peace with the idea of not knowing’, shares a stunning monochrome pic

Sushmita Sen on Wednesday shared a gorgeous black-and-white picture of herself with an equally powerful message.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 12:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushmita Sen routinely shares motivational sayings on her Instagram page.
Sushmita Sen routinely shares motivational sayings on her Instagram page.
         

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a black-and-white picture of herself with a motivational message to go with it. She explained what makes her fearless.

She wrote: “Ah there’s the KNOWING smile!! Not because I know things for sure...but mostly because I am at peace with the idea of ‘not knowing’...what is important will reveal itself at the right time...This trust I call Faith, And this Faith makes me fearless...I don’t fear the unknown!! #sharing #mytruth #love #faith #knowing #fearless #godsfavouritechild #blessed I love you guys... live fearless!!!”

 

Sushmita, who was one of the leading actors in Bollywood in late ’90s and early 2000s, went into a shell a couple of years ago. In 2014, she was diagnosed with a disease called Addison’s.

Addison’s disease, also called adrenal insufficiency, occurs when your body doesn’t produce enough or produces too little cortisol and aldosterone. It shows up when the immune system mistakenly attacks the adrenal glands located just above the kidneys.

Sharing her battle against Addison’s, Sushmita had taken to her YouTube channel and written: “ After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years.”

She further explained her ordeal with all the medication she had to take. She wrote: “To have steroids substitute cortisol and to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is nothing more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit.”

Also read: None of the Indian Matchmaking couples stayed together: From Aparna to Vyasar, Sima couldn’t find partners for any of them

She had concluded how meditation while using Nunchaku technique helped her. She said: “Meditated with #Nunchaku ...Aggression out, fight back in and pain turned into an art form. I healed in time, my adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawals and no auto immune condition as of 2019.”

Sushmita, no wonder, often puts motivational thoughts on her Instagram. Some time back she had shared a powerful note on healing, which read: “Healing doesn’t mean the damage never existed. It means the damage no longer controls our lives.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to high court tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to high court tomorrow
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in Supreme Court, this word becomes the sore point
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in Supreme Court, this word becomes the sore point
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
Motorcycle sales may continue to outperform scooters in near term: Report
Motorcycle sales may continue to outperform scooters in near term: Report
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In