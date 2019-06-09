Sushmita Sen shares video as daughter Alisah dances to Akshay Kumar’s Ve Mahi. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah recently had a sleepover with her “best friend” and did an impromptu jig with her on Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari song Ve Mahi. Sushmita shared a video from the fun moment and lauded the kids.

Sharing the fun video, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “what fun sleepovers can be!!!!Alisah & her best friend Alexa all dressed up like twins & just living the moment!! beyond cute!!! #sharing #bff #bffforever #littlerockstars #dancinghearts I love you guys!!!!”

As she prepares to get back to acting after a hiatus of nine years (No Problem, alongside Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt), Sushmita also shared pictures from her makeup session and wrote, “Makeup, hair, lights & that mirror made of antique glassROUND TWO...I prep for my return to class!!!#sharing #reflections #emotions #backtobasics #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!”

A fan of Sushmita commented, “At 43 you begin” to which she replied, “That’s my girl! And you are so right, at 43 I begin to learn again, it’s never done until WE say it’s done! Love you!!”

She had said in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, “I know that people say that your best years are your youthful years where you can do films and you look younger etc. I asked myself, ‘If I don’t do films right now and I focus on this, will I regret it? And if I choose to not be with Alisah and go do films, which one would I regret more?’ It was a no-brainer for me.”

She further said she did not want to miss out on the tiny developments of her daughter. “It’s not just seeing their first step or first word, that I missed out for Renee. It’s their personality development, to witness who they are becoming. I did not sponsor a child. I became a mother. There is a very big difference.”

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 15:04 IST