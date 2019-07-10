Swara Bhaskar complains about online harassment to Mumbai Police, gets a reply within minutes

Actor Swara Bhaskar recently reached out to the Mumbai police against a user who harassed her on Twitter. The Mumbai Police responded to the actor promptly and assured her of every possible help.

Swara had shared the screenshot of the user’s page, highlighting his name and picture along with his tweet. The user’s bio read ‘a mad mad nationalist’ and had a tricolour emoji. Brining it to the notice of Mumbai Police, she had tweeted, “In his own words ‘mad, proud and fortunate nationalist & Hindu’ bringing shame upon his (and my) religion and nation! Also I think this qualifies as harassment or Eve teasing or something @MumbaiPolice.”

In his own words ‘mad, proud and fortunate nationalist & Hindu’ bringing shame upon his (and my) religion and nation! Also I think this qualifies as harassment or Eve teasing or something @MumbaiPolice 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/iBzeNN2AEx — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 9, 2019

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 wow! Thank you for the prompt reply and kudos to @MumbaiPolice social media handle for being available 24/7 ! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #Gratitude https://t.co/aCuZGXITg1 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 9, 2019

Mumbai Police replied to Swara on Twitter within six minutes, saying, “We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will look into this on priority.” Impressed by such a quick response, the actor also thanked them and tweeted, “wow! Thank you for the prompt reply and kudos to @MumbaiPolice social media handle for being available 24/7 ! #Gratitude.”

Swara was recently in the news for her breakup with boyfriend and scriptwriter Himanshu Sharma. The couple met on the sets of Raanjhanaa and had been dating for five years. An Indian Express report quoted a source as saying, “Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma have parted ways due to their disagreement about what the future should look like. The separation is amicable.”

Talking about the institution of marriage, Swara had once told IANS, “I believe in the institution of marriage. Really? Are you surprised that I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs? I know people think I must be wild but I am very gharelu.” Swara was last seen alongside Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 16:43 IST