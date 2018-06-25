Swara Bhaskar, Vishal Dadlani defend Sushma Swaraj against trolls

Bollywood celebrities Swara Bhaskar and Vishal Dadlani have spoken out for External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who has faced trolls over a row involving the issue of passports to an inter-faith couple in Uttar Pradesh.

“I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them,” Sushma Swaraj, who was on a visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg, Belgium and the European Union, wrote on Twitter while “liking” some tweets abusing her.

I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 24, 2018

Swara and Vishal said it was shameful that the Minister had to face the trolls. “It is sick and shameful, the kind of vicious trolling Sushma Swarajji is being subjected to because she and her Ministry did their job conscientiously and as per the law of our land. Sad that the anti-minority hate by bhakts in our public discourse now doesn’t spare their own leaders,” tweeted Swara.

It is SICK and SHAMEFUL the kind of vicious trolling @SushmaSwaraj ji is being subjected to because she & her ministry did their job conscientiously & as per the law of our land. Sad that the anti minority hate by bhakts in our public discourse now doesnt spare their own leaders pic.twitter.com/h4HfFkgr9m — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 24, 2018

Vishal wrote, “Jai Ho. The one amongst them who has been working with compassion and without discrimination. Naturally, they couldn’t handle it. The least we citizens can do is tell Sushma Swarajji that we appreciate her work. Thanks for rising above the atmosphere of petty hatred, Ma’am!”

Jai ho. The one amongst them, who has been working with compassion & without discrimination. Naturally, they couldn't handle it. The least we citizens can do, is tell Ms. @SushmaSwaraj ji that we appreciate her work. Thanks for rising above the atmosphere of petty hatred, Ma'am! https://t.co/pc25NQEbkj — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 25, 2018

The trolling happened after Vikas Mishra, an officer in the regional passport office in Lucknow, was transferred after he allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple, asking the woman to change her last name and the man to convert to Hinduism.

Later, passports were issued to the couple and they thanked Sushma Swaraj and her Ministry.

However, a section on the social media began posting tweets with #ISupportVikasMishra hashtag, expressing ire towards Sushma Swaraj.

On the trolling, comedian Vir Das questioned: “So wait. You’re telling me the little monsters your parties created, followed, endorsed and professionally paid to abuse and threaten everyone are out of control and turning on your people too? That seems so surprising?”

So wait. You're telling me the little monsters your parties created, followed, endorsed, and professionally paid to abuse and threaten everyone are out of control and turning on your people too? That seems so surprising 😐 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 25, 2018

And then, Vir went ahead and posted a ‘joke ‘ on the situation:

One min silence for IT cells having this conversation:



Manager: YOU CANNOT TROLL PARTY MEMBERS!!!!



Troll: But...but...overall agenda?



M: you cannot troll party members



Troll: but you said....



M: you cannot troll party members!



T: but my whole job profile....



M: shutup! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 25, 2018

(This story has not been modified from its original version)

Follow @htshowbiz for more