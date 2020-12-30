e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu climbs a tree for a perfect picture during Mauritius vacation, sister Shagun crops her head

Taapsee Pannu climbs a tree for a perfect picture during Mauritius vacation, sister Shagun crops her head

Taapsee Pannu has shared a frame captured by her sister Shagun and how it should have actually been clicked.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2019 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Taapsee Pannu is struggling to cope up with her sister Shagun Pannu’s photography skills.
Taapsee Pannu is struggling to cope up with her sister Shagun Pannu's photography skills.
         

Taapsee Pannu is vacationing with her sister Shagun and friends in Mauritius ahead of the New Year. The actor has shared several candid pictures and videos on her Instagram account, all the while complaining about how her sister doesn’t click good pictures of her.

Taapsee shared a picture of Shagun from the holiday in which she is seen facing the sea with her back to the camera. Taapsee captioned it, “When I click my sister’s photo”. She then posted two pictures of herself, climbing a tree. She captioned one of them which shows only her torso and not her face, “When my sister clicks my photo.” Another is, however, a better picture with her face intact. “It was meant to be like this,” she captioned it. The actor looks relaxed in a red dress and black sandals with her hair tied in a bun.

Taapsee Pannu has a lot of complaints with her sister’s photography skills.
Taapsee Pannu has a lot of complaints with her sister's photography skills.
Taapsee Pannu is having fun in Mauritius.
Taapsee Pannu is having fun in Mauritius.

She shared many more pictures and videos showing her fun time in Mauritius. She also posted a picture with Shagun and captioned it, “Not a destination but a journey.... #Sisterhood #TravelBums #Puchi #Mauritius.” Another picture shows her with their other friends as they all sat on the beachside before their fun was interrupted by a cyclone.

 

 

Taapsee recently announced her next project, Haseen Dillruba and shared the first poster of the film on her Instagram account. Hinting towards her role in the film, the actor captioned the post, “”I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it” Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020.”

The film will revolve around a murder mystery that will see actor Vikrant Massey play the male lead. Produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba will hit theatres on September 18 next year.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan come together to dub for Love Aaj Kal sequel amid breakup rumours. See pics

Taapsee was last seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh as an elderly sharpshooter along with actor Bhumi Pednekar. While she played sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, Bhumi played her sister-in-law and sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in the film. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, it has collected Rs 23.40 crore at the domestic box office.

