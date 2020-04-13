e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu insists on being fed birthday cake at someone else’s party in throwback pic

Taapsee Pannu insists on being fed birthday cake at someone else’s party in throwback pic

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a new throwback picture of herself, being fed birthday cake at someone else’s party.

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:33 IST
Asian News International
A young Taapsee Pannu eats birthday cake.
A young Taapsee Pannu eats birthday cake.
         

Taking a trip down memory lane, actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday shared a throwback picture on social media, saying that 'somethings don't change with years.' The 32-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share the old picture with her followers.

In the picture, a young Taapsee is seen all excited and is eagerly eating a cake that is being fed to her at a birthday party. In the caption, the actor wrote that the birthday was not hers but she "still insists on being fed with cake."

 

"Somethings don't change with years. Neither my love for cake nor my urge to braid my hair. Thankfully the ribbon has vanished. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," the caption read.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares 'partly embarrassing' pic from school days when she was appointed head girl

Lately, the Pink actor has been sharing her throwback pictures, keeping with the promise she made to her fans during the lockdown. Taapsee is currently quarantined in her house like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

