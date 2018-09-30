Taapsee Pannu is having a great year and she knows it. Check out her new post

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is in the best phase of her career with several of her films turning out to be hits. The Pink star posted that 2018 has been a 'good year' for her and how thankful she is to everyone for being a part of it.

She also wrote that now she is more clear about her career path. Sharing a collage of her top five hits of the year including her recently released Manmarziyaan, opposite Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, the 31-year-old tweeted "I think I can say with a big smile on my face, ITS BEEN A GOOD YEAR and how thankful I am to everyone who has been a part of it! It surely made my path clearer to me."

I think I can say with a big smile on my face, ITS BEEN A GOOD YEAR 😁😁😁😁 and how thankful I am to everyone who has been a part of it!

It surely made my path clearer to me.#Neetishastra#Soorma#Mulk#Neevevaroo#Manmarziyaan pic.twitter.com/aIR612BWjJ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 30, 2018

The collage also included posters of Soorma in which she portrayed the role of a hockey player opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Mulk, in which she was seen as a defence lawyer alongside Rishi Kapoor.

Born and brought up in New Delhi, Taapsee made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor. After a year without releases, she starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Baby. Taapsee gained immense appreciation for her 2016 superhit Pink opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She was also praised for her performances in Ghazi Naam Shabana and Judwaa 2.

