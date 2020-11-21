Taapsee Pannu shares pics from Rashmi Rocket training, explains bruises on her legs

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu is training hard for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee plays an athlete in the movie and has shared a new bunch of pictures from her training session.

The new pictures show Taapsee on track, in a training session with her trainer. She is seen in a black top and white shorts, working on her body and strength. One can see multiple bruise marks on her thighs, which she says are a result of the ‘brutal attack’ on her muscles.

“Hop ... Skip... Run .. Repeat! #RashmiRocket P.S- those marks aren’t of brutal assault on me but technically only on my muscles. #BattleScars @crastomelwyn @sujeetkargutkar @sportsphysio_prachi25 @munmun.ganeriwal,” she wrote in the caption. Taapsee’s fans were in awe with her dedication to the role. “Mam you are really very hard working,” wrote one. “Queen OF heart,” wrote another.

Taapsee also shared a video on her Instagram stories that showed her feeling jealous of all the good food her team was enjoying. Taapsee is currently on a strict diet for the movie. She also shared a picture of herself drinking a special energy drink at the beach and wrote all about her new it in the caption. “My exotic sunset drink ! Coz when @munmun.Ganeriwal plans my meals no meal on the menu can be just an ordinary one. This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother. Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger. Turmeric & ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training. Talk about being natural and exotic,” she wrote.

In the movie, Taapsee plays Gujarati girl named Rashmi, who runs so fast that the villagers dub her as Rashmi Rocket. The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon, and has Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli playing Taapsee’s husband in the film. The film is set to release in 2021.

