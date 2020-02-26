Taapsee Pannu wanted a selfie with Hrithik Roshan but told him she’ll ‘wait and conspire’ to work with

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu confesses being a fan of Hrithik Roshan and says she will “wait and conspire” to ensure she gets to work with the Bollywood superstar. “I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia’s (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I’ll take my chance then,” Taapsee said.

Taapsee also opened up about her other idols. She said she is a huge fan of all sportspersons who make the nation proud. “I really admire our country’s sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation,” she opened up, on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The actor was joined by her Thappad co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on comedian Kapil Sharma’s chat show. The film got a tax waiver in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message. Single-screen cinemas and multiplexes have been asked not to collect SGST on tickets of the film, the official said. At present, film tickets carry 18 percent GST -- SGST and Central Goods and Services Tax at nine per cent each.

In the film, Pannu plays an upper-middle class educated woman who is forced to continue in her marital relationship even after her husband slaps her. “I have understood the meaning of the word patriarchy in recent years... like if the father says you cannot go out, you don’t question that. Your mother may agree with you but she is just running the house, so it does not matter. You have to be in the house by 8 pm because guys can’t control themselves,” Taapsee told PTI in an interview.

The realisation that this is not okay comes after a lot of questioning, she said, adding that she understood how to make changes in her own life.”Small things about gender parity and pay parity... But you cannot change that by just shouting that ‘this is not right’. You have to ensure that people start to recognise that change through your work. Maybe the new generation will not see the difference but the generation next to us will,” she said.

