Tabu shares her version of Andhadhun climax, says director Sriram Raghavan didn’t want to reveal the ending

Actor Tabu, who impressed critics with her performance in Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has said the director does not want to explain the ending. She, however, has shared what she thinks happened in the film’s climax.

The film will have a special screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and Tabu has said the open ending of the film is a major reason why people continue to discuss it even months after it released. Speaking with DNA in an interview, she said she would like to know what happens in the end but the director is not ready to reveal it.

“I also want to understand what really happened, but Sriram is not ready to reveal. He is okay with any theory about the story. I also believe what you see is what you think. As far as I am concerned, Simi (her character) died and Ayushmann is actually blind in the end. Whether he is lying or telling the truth we don’t know,” she was quoted as saying.

Last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De, Tabu recently wrapped up her portion of shoot for Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman that will mark the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. “I have been playing dark roles lately, and the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at the first go,” she told IANS recently. The film is slated to release on November 29.

