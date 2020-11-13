Tahira Kashyap recalls the time when she was ‘crying for five-six hours every day’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 20:54 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s filmmaker wife, Tahira Kashyap, has spoken about a particularly difficult period in her life, during which she is sure she was depressed. Tahira said that even though she wasn’t clinically diagnosed with depression, she feels ‘it most certainly was that’.

In a new interview, she spoke about what she did to bounce back, and the changes she has brought to her lifestyle.

She told Cosmopolitan India in an interview, “I was battling a lot of anxiety attacks and sadness, but since I never sought medical help, I don’t call it depression. However, it most certainly was that. You don’t just go through endless anxiety attacks or get used to crying for five to six hours every single day. The first thing one should do in a similar situation is to seek help. Sadly, I didn’t do that.”

Instead, Tahira said she discovered ‘Nichiren Buddhism’, and ‘worked really hard’ on herself. She continued, “I worked towards becoming someone who appreciates and loves herself, because the longest relationship you will have with someone is yourself, not your parents, spouse, or children. For the rest of your life, it’s going to be you, your body, your mind, and your soul - how can you be disconnected from it?”

She said that she used to be a perfectionist, and was extremely critical of herself, but has now developed a more positive perspective.

Tahira has often spoken about her relationship with Ayushmann, the many rough patches it went through, and the insecurities and fears that she experienced. In an interview to SpotboyE, she spoke about nearly giving up on the marriage. “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn’t use to give up but he also didn’t make up... We both have really evolved as artists, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best,” she said.

