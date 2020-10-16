Taish trailer breakdown: Bejoy Nambiar, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Shaikh explain their slick thriller

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:03 IST

The makers of upcoming Zee5 original web series/feature film, Taish, revealed its first trailer on Thursday. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar of Shaitaan and Wazir fame, the thriller stars Harshvardhan Rane, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The film is about two warring families and how one moment of rage unleashes a storm of chaos on two friends. There is a countryside wedding, foreign locations, friends celebrating their best days together and suddenly, their life turns upside down. So we sat down (in our respective homes over a Zoom call) with the team to break down the slick new trailer, the characters, the references, the mood and the rage that made the film.

Watch:

Bejoy tells us how he showed Caravaggio paintings to his DOP to tell him what he wants his film to look like. “Of course, the movies that you watch and like, they stay with you. But it is not like we had certain movies in mind or certain references. In fact, it is the DOP’s first feature. So I used to send him Caravaggio paintings and told him that this is the kind of contrast and vibe I am looking for. He made a deck for me based on the references I had sent. And that deck was so good, it was exactly how I had wanted it. I knew that at least we are going to start on the right note. So I had that almost as kind of an anticipatory bail, to make sure he sticks to the deck,” he said.

Jim and Pulkit play two best friends with very different personalities. While one may come across as more rational, the other is full of rage. Jim, however, feels it is not right to attach hard adjectives to either. “I don’t think one is soft-minded and one is raging. I think both of them have, in their worlds, been a good team. Probably they have gotten into fights before, probably my character is a bit more of a voice of reason and his character is bit more reckless. But what happens to the two of them over the course of the film is that they are completely out of their depth. This is not a normal, day-to-day thing they would have ever experienced before. The film accelerates them both in two extremes,” he said. “I would instead say that they both get stronger in their beliefs and their personal approaches to lives because of such a huge cataclysmic event,” he added.

Sanjeeda Sheikh in Taish.

About making her film debut, Sanjeeda says she could not have asked for a better first film than one with Bejoy. “It was high time I proved myself as an actor and people started taking me seriously. And Bejoy gave me that break. Jahaan happened to me at the right time of my career. Because I wanted to do something very, very challenging as an actor. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it. So when Bejoy told me about this character, I knew I had to work hard. And the dialect was Punjabi so I had to work even harder. I am just very happy to be a part of this film. For me, it is a big deal that my first film is with Bejoy Nambiar and that I am getting such a good response for it.

Taish will release on Zee5 as a feature film and also as a six-episode web series. It will be out on October 29.

