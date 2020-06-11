e-paper
Bollywood

Take a tour of Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Pataudi Palace, Renuka Shahane appeals for financial help for TV actor Nupur Alankar

In entertainment news, Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor Renuka Shahane appealed for financial assistance for TV actor Nupur Alankar. Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral Pataudi Palace deserves another look. Check it out here.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 10:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral property in Pataudi is worth a look. Renuka Shahane said TV actor Nupur Alankar is in dire need of money.
Saif Ali Khan's ancestral property in Pataudi is worth a look. Renuka Shahane said TV actor Nupur Alankar is in dire need of money.
         

Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan corrects interviewer who described Ayushmann Khurrana as ‘rising star’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who co-stars with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, corrected a reporter who addressed the younger actor as a ‘rising star’. He noted that Ayushmann is a ‘very risen prominent star’.

Read it here

Step inside Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Rs 800 crore Pataudi Palace

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s Pataudi Palace is a stunning, luxurious home. It is spread across 10 acres and has 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, seven billiard rooms, as well as palatial drawing rooms and dining rooms.

Read it here

TV actor Nupur Alankar in financial distress, friend Renuka Shahane posts plea for help

Television actor Nupur Alankar, who has been a part of shows such as Swaragini and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, is facing financial distress and asking for help on her behalf was actor Renuka Shahane.

Read it here

‘If 2020 was a person it would be Komolika’: Ekta Kapoor gives 2020 a Kasautii Zindagii Kay spin

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to post a hilarious note comparing the current year 2020 to the popular but notorious character Komolika from her serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Read it here

Malaika Arora’s building sealed after resident tests positive for Covid-19

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora’s building in the Bandra area of Mumbai has been made a containment zone after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read it here

Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are deep in love in their new song. Watch

After Kalla Sohna Nai, the Bigg Boss duo - Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana - has released another song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. They clearly look deeply in love.

Read it here

