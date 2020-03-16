Tara Sutaria plays a singer in Ek Villain 2, will croon songs for the John Abraham film

bollywood

Actor Tara Sutaria, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2 and was recently seen in Marjaavaan, is also a singer and will showcase her talent in her upcoming film, Ek Villain 2. Ek Villain 2 stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with Tara. She is has been paired opposite Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur in the film and reportedly plays a singer in the film, which is scheduled to go on floors in mid 2020.

Talking about the new opportunity, Tara said “I think I am going to be singing in this film, which is something I have been looking forward to. I am finally getting an opportunity to do so, and I am excited.

“I am very new to the industry so I don’t know about the effects per say so, I wouldn’t want to talk about it. Having said that, I think our industry is a very strong and tough industry. We will come through, no matter what the situation is and I feel we are going to come back with a bang,” declared Tara, while interacting with the media at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020.

Tara has been a professional singer since she was seven, and has sung in operas and musical competitions.

Ek Villain 2 is slated to hit the theatres next year on January 8.

Tara also has Milan Lutharia’s Tadap coming up. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 and it marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

