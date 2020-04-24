Teri Mitti: Akshay Kumar, B Praak recreate Kesari song as haunting tribute to coronavirus warriors. Watch video

bollywood

Akshay Kumar is out with a new song Teri Mitti, dedicated to the coronavirus warriors who have been putting their safety at risk for the benefit of the mankind amid Covid-19 outbreak.The song shows glimpses of doctors, policemen, drivers and others who haven’t slept for nights and are indeed the warriors in white as the lyrics go “Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thi ab uska rang safed hua.”

It also shows footages of attacks on doctors who were grievously injured on their visit to collect samples in some towns. The music video is an amalgamation of several popular pictures and videos captured during the Covid-19 crisis.

Watch: Teri Mitti here

Akshay features at the end of the video and says, “We had heard doctors were the incarnation of God but now it seems God has himself come in the form of doctors.”

The emotional song is inspired by B Praak’s Teri Mitti number in last year’s Akshay Kumar-starrer, Kesari.

He announced the song on Thursday and wrote, “Kisi ne sahi kaha hai, mushkil ke samay sirf apne sath dete hain aur hamare sath is mushkil mein sabse aage hain hamare doctors jo safed coat mein sainiko se kam nahin hain. Hamari taraf se khas unke liye #DirectDilSe (Someone has rightly said that in tough times, only your loved ones offer help; today, in these most difficult times, doctors in white coat are no less than soldiers).”

B Praak, who has also sung the recreated song said, “It’s a tribute to the doctors out there who are fighting for us and working day and night to save the world.”

