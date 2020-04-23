Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar announce tribute song Teri Mitti dedicated to doctors, will be unveiled on Friday

bollywood

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce the launch of new song Teri Mitti, dedicated to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. The song will be unveiled on Friday.

Akshay wrote in Hindi, “Kisi ne sahi kaha hai, mushkil ke samaj sirf apne saath dete hain aur hamare saath iss mushkil mein sabse aage hain, hamare doctors jo safed coat mein sainikon se kam nahin hain. Dekhiye #TeriMitti kal 12.30 pm. Hamari taraf se khas unke liye #DirectDilSe (Someone has rightly said that in tough times, only your near and dear ones offer help; today, in these most troubled times, doctors in white coat are no less than soldiers. Do watch Teri Mitti, tomorrow at 12.30 pm. a tribute to them from us.)

In the video along with the tweet, the first two lines of the song flash on the screen. “Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thee, ab uska rang safed hua. Teri mitti mein mil jaavan, gul ban ke main kheel jaavan. Itni si hai dil ki aarzoo (The colour of a soldier’s khaki uniform has now transformed into white coat. Will die and become one with motherland, will re-appear as flowers, that is the only wish).

Dharma Productions also shared the video and wrote: “They are fighting to keep us safe and for that we are forever grateful. A tribute from our hearts to theirs, #TeriMitti. Song out tomorrow at 12:30pm. @akshaykumar @ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal @bpraak @arkopravo19 @manojmuntashir @azeem2112 @adityadevmusic.

Akshay has contributed liberally for charities dealing with coronavirus pandemic. After pledging Rs 25 crores to PM’s relief fund, he has donated Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)

