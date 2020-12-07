Thalaivi: Unseen pics from Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut go viral, see here

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi in Hyderabad. On Sunday, a few pictures from the shoot landed on the internet and went viral in no time.

The pictures were from the fourth death anniversary of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. One of the pictures showed Kangana paying a floral homage to Jayalalithaa. Like the former actor-politician in the picture, Kangana was also draped in Amma’s trademark gray sari. The actor also wore a cervical collar, perhaps from a shoot sequence in the film. In another picture, Kangana was seen interacting with Thalaivi’s team.

On the occasion of the fourth death anniversary of Jayalalithaa on December 5, Kangana had taken to Twitter to share a fresh lot of pictures. She had written: “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.”

On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wlUeo8Mx3W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020

After Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana has been completely immersed in the shoot of Thalaivi. In October this year, she had informed how the team had successfully completed one shooting schedule despite the pandemic. She had written: “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh #alvijay.”

Sharing another lot of pictures from her many discussions with Thalaivi director Vijay, she had written: “These are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #thalaivi.”

While Kangana has been engrossed with the shoot of her upcoming film, she has also begun prepping for her others films - Dhakkad and Tejas. She often shares pictures of various physical training sessions she has been undergoing particularly for Dhakkad. She had also pictures from a lunch she had hosted at her Manali home for the team of Tejas.

