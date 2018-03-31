That’s a tough one: Tiger Shroff fails to name the president of India. See video

Recently, Tiger Shroff had his Alia Bhatt moment. The actor, while promoting Baaghi 2, failed to name India’s president. All he said was ‘Mr Mukherjee’. It was his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani who came to his rescue and answered the question correctly.

During an interview with the ABP News, Tiger was asked ‘Who is the president of India?’ In reply, he said, “That’s a tough one,” and finally uttered ‘Mr Mukherjee’.

The same question was then passed on to Disha Patani who immediately said, “Kovind, Ram Nath Kovind.”

Sometime back, Alia Bhatt had also failed to recall the name of the president of India during a chat show. The incident later inspired memes and funny videos.

Tiger and Disha’s Baaghi 2 is now running in the cinema halls and the initial reports suggest that the film is on course to be a hit.

As per trade analysts, Baaghi 2 has earned Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day, which is highest for any film released this year. It has surpassed the first day collections of films like Padmaavat, PadMan and Raid.

Tiger will soon be seen in Student Of The Year 2.

Here’s the video: