e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / The pandemic has turned out to be a positive experience: Zoa Morani

The pandemic has turned out to be a positive experience: Zoa Morani

From being tested positive for Covid-19 in April to donating plasma cells to save lives of people suffering from the ongoing pandemic

bollywood Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:31 IST
Sonil Dedhia
Sonil Dedhia
Zoa Morani
Zoa Morani(Photo: Instagram/zoamorani)
         

Life has come a full circle for Zoa Morani. From being tested positive for Covid-19 in April to donating plasma cells to save lives of people suffering from the ongoing pandemic. The actor says that she is happy to be helping people from this life threatening virus, “I have never donated blood in my life so this was really a big thing for me. It feels that I am at the right place at the right time. After getting the virus, I developed a plasma which will help the two patients. When the doctor approached me for the first time, my family was worried about the entire process but then she assured us that it is safe and would be of a great help. That’s when I decided to do it.”

 

Zoa, whose father and sister also tested positive says that the entire lockdown has been really dramatic, “In a weird way, this has turned out to be a positive experience as I never thought that I would be a part of a pandemic, get cured and then be able to save lives. There are a lot of myths about this virus and nobody exactly knows. People have got affected really badly in various ways including mentally and financially so in a way I am grateful that I am in a great position,” she shares.

While the actor couldn’t celebrate her birthday as she was in qurantine, she recently celebrated her mother’s birthday with the entire family, “During my brithday we had self-quarantined and were in our respective rooms. I couldn’t even hug my parents despite the fact we were in the same house. But I am glad we celebrated my mother’s birthday who stood like a rock for us. The amazing part is that we realised the importance of these small moments which we otherwise tend to take it for granted,” she concludes.

top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defence, legal experts say
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defence, legal experts say
Explained: Trump’s G7 offer for India, how it may help amid China standoff
Explained: Trump’s G7 offer for India, how it may help amid China standoff
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In