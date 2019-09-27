The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar bring Panda and Moose to life in new featurette. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:23 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a special making-off featurette from her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. The video shows her with Farhan Akhtar, who plays her husband in the film.

“Playing Moose and Panda was as much fun on screen as it was off screen.... watching this behind the scenes reminded me just how much! #TheSkyIsPink in cinemas Oct 11,” she wrote in her tweet. The video begins with Priyanka perched on Farhan’s back during a scene shot in London. “Let him suffer, he has not been working out lately,” she says in the video as Farhan agrees that she isn’t too heavy.

The clip is followed by romantic pictures of Priyanka and Farhan from the film and behind-the-scenes clips of the two on film’s sets. Director Shonali Bose says their nicknames in the film--Panda and Moose--were not her invention but names given to her parents by Aisha Chaudhary, on whose life the film is based.

Shonali says Farhan as Panda is a caring father who stays calm through a storm while Priyanka as Moose is his polar opposite. The video shows the two laughing together, playing with kids on sets and dancing together on rooftops. Watch it here:

Aisha, played by Zaira Wasim in the film, becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. The upcoming movie was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13 and will hit the big screens on October 11.

The Sky Is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

