Nick Jonas held Priyanka Chopra after watching The Sky Is Pink first cut, said ‘this is the reason we become actors’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:24 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink in India and revealed husband Nick Jonas’ reaction to the film during one of her interviews. Nick and Priyanka saw the first cut of the film during their Italian vacation.

Talking about how he turned emotional after watching the film, Priyanka told Zoom in an interview that she saw him sobbing and wiping a tear as they saw the film in Italy. When she asked him if he was crying, he said, “No you are crying.” She went on to reveal how he held her and said, “Can you facetime Shonali (Bose) as I want to tell her that this is the reason we become actors, for films like this.”

Nick had also joined Priyanka on the last day of the film shoot in India, days before their wedding. She revealed how Nick came to India ten days before he was supposed to arrive and told her to focus on the film while he joined her family in prepping for the big day.

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf promote their film The Sky Is Pink, in Mumbai, Thursday. ( PTI )

Priyanka has also said the film helped her heal from the loss of her father. “I was getting married during this movie and I missed my dad so much at that time. I missed his presence so much knowing that my mom would be doing it all alone, when it was all that my dad wanted and would keep saying ‘Main suit kab silwaau, main suit kab silwaau’. It was very prevalent in my brain at that time and this definitely help me heal,” she said.

Also read: 37 years after Amitabh Bachchan’s Coolie injury, rare footage of his welcome at home goes viral. Watch

Priyanka is currently making multiple public appearances as part of the film promotions in India. She had recently visited the sets of dance reality show, Dance India Dance where Kareena Kapoor is one of the judges and shared quite a few candid pictures and videos from their fun time together. She was spotted with co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf in an orange knee-length dress on Thursday and turned up in a white jumpsuit for another interview in the evening.

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar with Dance India Dance 7 judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Terrence Lewis and Bosco Martis on the sets of the dance reality television show in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is the story of a couple who deal with the loss of their daughter. It is set to hit theatres on October 11.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 11:21 IST