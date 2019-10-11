The Sky is Pink: When Priyanka Chopra took dangerously hot spicy chicken wings challenge on Jimmy Fallon’s show

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra isn’t just promoting her new film, The Sky Is Pink, in India alone. On Thursday, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she spoke on her new film and her husband Nick Jonas, and took the spicy chicken wings challenge called Hot Ones.

Watch Priyanka Chopra take the Hot Ones challenge:

For the uninitiated, the Sean Evans hosted YouTube series has him interviewing celebrities while they eat progressively spicy chicken wings. In the video, which is now viral, Priyanka and Jimmy dig into chicken wings, even as Evans shoots questions to her. At one point, he mentions that Nick too had appeared on the show where he had mentioned that Priyanka had advised him on how to go about it. Replying to it, Priyanka said, “I did tell him that he needs to do these for the Indians. Now that he’s married to my entire country, he needs to bring it home for us.”

Wearing a turquoise turtle neck with a matching mini skirt along with a pair of tanned heels and sleek hair, Priyanka clearly enjoyed her time on the show. About her appearance, Priyanka had shared pictures on Instagram and written: “Talking #TheSkyIsPink (after Hot Ones wings ) on @fallontonight at 11:35pm EST on NBC! Hot sauce 400x spicier than a jalapeño...don’t try this at home!!”

The Sky is Pink, which received a thunderous response at the Toronto International Film Festival, is based on the life of Aisha, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also focuses on the love story of her parents.

