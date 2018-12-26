This year for me was the test of my conviction: Taapsee Pannu

Five films, buying a badminton team, doing rounds of international film festivals and one best film critics’ choice award — actor Taapsee Pannu had the busiest and the most rewarding year in 2018. “I’d like to sum it up with a lot of gratitude,” says the actor, adding, “For noticing and acknowledging my choices and appreciating them largely. To people who questioned and couldn’t relate to the characters I portray, I just want to say, ‘hum unhe apna banaaye kaise woh humein apna samajhte hi nahi’ and for the ones, who loved me and made me feel blessed, I want to say, ‘main tenu pher milangi in 2019 pushing the bar higher’.

Nitishastra, Soorma, Manmarziyaan, Mulk and Telugu film too, 2018 has been pretty good. How does it feel?

This year for me was the test of my conviction, and assuring the fact that the direction I’m heading towards in choosing the films I want to do, is right. Now, I can be assured that people want to see me in roles that matter. The audience expects certain unconventional yet entertaining kind of roles and films from me, so that is what 2018 has reassured through these films. More than anything, it has made me believe that if I believe in my instincts and go with my gut, it will work. It has taught me to believe my intuition that if a script has touched my heart, it will touch audience’s heart, too.

Mulk recently won the award for best film critics’ choice. Was it the best reward to end the year with?

I’ve always maintained a stand about awards. It’s mostly a set of people who decide who is winning and who is is not, which is their subjective opinion, I believe. So, these awards, yes it’s always nice when even that bunch of people believe that your film was the best film, but it’s not the ultimate validation or result of your year or work. Often, I get awards where I feel ‘okay maybe this wasn’t really my best work, but then probably someone got affected by it a lot, so gave me the award’ or sometimes, I lose out on an award where I felt probably I did the best but a bunch of people didn’t feel so. So, awards are very subjective, that’s what I have learnt from the last few years. They make for great TV shows is what I have finally concluded out of my experience and they look really great on the shelves when you win them and come back home. But yeah, any kind of appreciation is nice.

Mulk and Manmarziyaan went to Marrakesh and Florence film festivals. Any special memory from that?

I really got touched when Mulk won the Best Film Award in Florence Film Festival because there were Italians who voted for it among so many Indian films that were showcased. So, that was a very special feeling because people who probably don’t understand our country, culture and dynamics, connected with this film and voted for it.

You also added another feather to your hat by co-owning a badminton team. Was it a high point?

I like to keep my mind occupied and especially when it comes to things beyond films because they are my reboot system. They help me rejuvenate, refresh and come back to my work energized and with new ideas. So, be it wedding planning or the badminton team, they’re my passion and since they’re totally disconnected to films, they really help me evolve as a human being and have wider horizon in life.

2019 already seems packed with Tadka, Badla, Mission Mangal in Bollywood and Game Over in South. Excited much?

And there’s another Hindi film that will be announced soon. I’m super excited yet another time, as all these are of different genres and I have very different roles. Once again, I’m waiting to get the reaction as these are all good stories and characters. I’m very confident about these films because I feel they’ve turned out the way we wanted them to. So, I’m extremely pumped about 2019 because I know my audience is in for a good suspires.

One thing that you’d like to change in 2019 and one thing you wish to continue doing.

I’ll stop thinking that if I follow this certain path; I’ll enter the top league or whatever. I’ve stop aiming for the conventional path. I’ve made peace with the fact that I’ve a very brilliant image and expectations from the audience, and I can find the best o films in those expectations. I’ve decided I’m going to make the best out of the options and opportunities I get. I’ll not crib about what I want or what I’m not getting. One thing that I’ll continue doing is keep having the strength to choose the films which many people feel is risky and one shouldn’t be so experimental. That’s what I’ve learnt from 2018.

