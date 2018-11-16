Today in New Delhi, India
Thugs of Hindostan box office day 8: The Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan film enters its second week, benefits Badhaai Ho with poor run

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif’s Thugs of Hindostan has entered its second week at the box office. The film managed to make just around Rs 2.75 crore on its eighth day.

bollywood Updated: Nov 16, 2018 14:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Thugs of Hindostan,Thugs of Hindostan box office,Aamir Khan
Thugs of Hindostan has made a total of an estimated Rs 134 crore at th box office.

After a record-breaking opening and the downfall thereafter, Thugs of Hindostan has finally completed one week at the box office. The film, which released a day after Diwali, collected just around Rs 2.75 crore on its second Thursday. Its total now stands at around Rs 134.25 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

The film had set a record of the highest opening by a Bollywood film at Rs 50.75 crore. But with disappointing reviews by the critics and negative word of mouth, the film suffered heavily at the box office. As per the report, it fell to Rs 28 crore on its second day and continued to steep lower with each passing day. The film collected around Rs 22.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.75 crore on Sunday, Rs 5.25 crore on Monday, Rs 4.25 on Tuesday and Rs 3.50 on Wednesday.

Even before the reviews were out, the film had already recorded the third highest pre-sales of all time with collections of around Rs 27.50 crore. Only Baahubali –The Conclusion and Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War had recorded higher figures in this category. The credit for such a box office opening goes to the advance tickets sale and the hiked ticket prices against the normal practice.

Thugs of Hindostan is said to be made at a cost of over Rs 250 crore. It boasts of a stellar star cast including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Despite the unsatisfactory response, the film recorded the biggest opening ever witnessed by its lead actors.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s dismal performance at the ticket counters has benefitted Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, which continued to find takers even four weeks after its release. As Hollywood films Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Bohemian Rhapsody and Bollywood films Pihu and Mohalla Assi release this Friday, the film is expected to have a tough time at the box office.

He had shared first week’s box office figures on Twitter including the other languages.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 14:28 IST

