Thugs of Hindostan first look out in 3 days: Big B, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif to feature in motion posters

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan’s larger-than-life film, Thugs of Hindostan, releases on Diwali. But Big B and Aamir fans should brace themselves for sizzling new motion posters of the upcoming YRF (Yash Raj Films) magnum opus. A new report reveals that Thugs of Hindostan makers will introduce the first look of all the key characters through spectacular motion posters beginning Tuesday. Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh also star in the film, which will be released on November 7.

“The first character poster will be out on Tuesday. Looks like Adi, Aamir and Viktor have finalised 6 motion posters featuring 6 key characters of the film. They are keeping this plan close to the chest and no one knows which character will be introduced first. They want to start building the curiosity of the audiences for the trailer through these motion posters. No one has seen the world of Thugs or the outstanding looks of the characters and this out of the box introduction will surely get the buzz on the film to go through the roof,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

What’s more, another report says that the first trailer of the much-awaited YRF action adventure is also on its way. Deccan Chronicle reports that the trailer for Thugs of Hindostan will be released on the occasion of late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 86th birth anniversary, on September 27. Thugs of Hindostan is one of the most expensive Hindi films to be made yet and has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan’s alleged looks from the upcoming film have already found their way onto the internet and have gone viral. Several fan pages on Twitter and Instagram have loved and shared them. In the photos, shared in 2017, Amitabh seems to be on sets of the film surrounded by the crew. He looks almost twice his size due to his costume which consists of a huge dark armour and a turban. He is seen carrying a sword on his back and packing a thick beard and long hair.

In March, a few mischievous people spread a picture of a bearded man all over the internet and called it Aamir Khan’s first look from Thugs of Hindostan. With an older face and his hair up in a bun, the man did indeed look like Aamir (with a few prosthetics perhaps). However, the picture is actually of model Daljit Sean Singh, and he too realises how his image is being misused. He has posted several news clippings and reels on Instagram mocking the foolishness of anyone who believed it to be Aamir’s picture.



