Aamir Khan on Thugs Of Hindostan role: He can sell his mother out

For anyone who has grown fond of Aamir Khan and his wholesome choice of characters that he plays in movies, we may have a news you wouldn’t like. The actor is breaking the type and will now be seen as a conniving criminal in his next, Thugs Of Hindostan.

In an interview to South China Morning Post, the actor said that his character in the film isn’t someone you could trust. “Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There’s no message in that. I am playing a character who cannot be trusted at all – [so it’s the] very opposite of Dangal … He’s a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all – for money he can sell his mother out. He’s like that,” he said about the role.

“But [the character] is a very entertaining guy. So it’s a very entertaining kind of a film. No message this time. Just have a good time,” he added. Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dangal.

Aamir’s last film, Dangal was a massive hit in China and the most successful film ever made in India. It earned Rs 1,700 in China itself.

There were reports doing the rounds that Aamir has come on board for Mogul and Osho. “There are many speculations about Aamir Khan doing numerous projects, but currently he is doing only Thugs Of Hindostan. He has not signed any other project. If and when he does he will make official announcement. Right now his focus is only on Thugs Of Hindostan,” his spokesperson said in a statement

