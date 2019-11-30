e-paper
Tiger Shroff adds The Matrix twist to Baaghi 3 action. Watch video

Actor Tiger Shroff has shared a video from the sets of Baaghi 3 in Serbia. He can be seen pulling off moves inspired from The Matrix.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2019 19:36 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Tiger Shroff with his team in Serbia.
         

Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff is recreating a bit of Keanu Reeves’ iconic action of the cult Hollywood hit, The Matrix, in his upcoming action flick, Baaghi 3. The actor is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia, and he shared a video where he can be seen practising for an action scene that is a throwback of a trademark stunt filmed on Reeves in The Matrix.

In the video, he flaunts a toned torso in a long trench coat, with black bottoms and black sunglasses, reminiscent of Keanu Reeves’ trademark wardrobe in The Matrix

 

Tiger posted the video on his Instagram account, writing: “Matrix feels on the sets of #Baaghi3”.

Details related to the third instalment are still under wraps. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of Baaghi brings back Tiger in a starring role. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tiger has had a successful 2019, with his movie War emerging as Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster of the year so far. The Matrix released in 1999 and redefined mainstream action cinema all over the world. In 2003, the film had two sequels -- The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. A fourth film is also in production.

