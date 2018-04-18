Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday are in uniform for Student Of The Year 2. See pic

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have begun shooting for their upcoming debut film, Student Of The Year 2. They were spotted with co-actor Tiger Shroff at the movie’s sets and the pictures are now being heavily shared on social media.

The trio was spotted strolling on a grassy patch of land in their school uniforms. Ananya is seen in a red top and black denim skirt while Tara is seen in yellow top and skirt. Tiger is seen in a white T-shirt and blue denims. All three are seen in black blazers with their school’s crest embroidered on it.

The second film in the franchise will be produced by Karan Johar and directed by Punit Malhotra and will release on November 23.

Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debuts with Student Of The Year in 2012. All three, especially Alia and Varun, later worked in several hit films and are currently two of the most sought after young actors in the industry.

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana. She is 19-year-old and has frequently made news in the last two years with her appearances at celebrity parties and in their social media photos.

