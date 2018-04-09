Tiger Shroff begins shooting Student Of The Year 2, final cast not revealed yet

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the start of Student of The Year 2 shoot late Sunday with actor Tiger Shroff. While the final cast of the film will be announced on Wednesday, Punit Malhotra and Tiger have already begun their work on the film.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce that the shooting has begun: “Walked into the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra! Got all nostalgic about the times in this solid space and this is what I saw ! The 3 sparkling students ! While the new ones are going on set tomorrow! SOTY will always be special to me!”

Tiger is currently riding high on the success of Baaghi 2 that has collected Rs 135.35 crore so far, and has become the year’s second and Tiger’s first film to enter the Rs 100 crore-club.

“The student journey begins again!!!! #SOTY2 ! The announcement of the final cast on Wednesday the 11th!!!! Watch this space....break a leg @punitdmalhotra @iTIGERSHROFF @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi,” KJo added.

In Student Of The Year 2, Tiger is likely to move away from his macho image and transform into a naive student. The film, a sequel to the hit 2012 Karan Johar directorial, will be helmed by Punit Malhotra.

Talking about his role in Student of The Year 2, Tiger had earlier said, “For me, it’s great as an actor to explore different facets. I’ve never played a regular, normal lover boy. It’s like a musical. If I get bullied there, the audience will be surprised. Suddenly after Baaghi 2, here I am getting bullied. So for me, that’s scoring marks.”

