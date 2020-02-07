Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani not in a relationship, this video suggests otherwise. Watch

bollywood

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, on several occasions now, have said that they are not in a relationship. Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff, too, has vouched for the claim. However, a new video from Malang’s screening in Mumbai shows their easy camaraderie, almost suggesting otherwise.

In the said video, Tiger and Disha are in the midst of many people. All along, Tiger has a protective arm around Disha and can’t seem to take his eyes off her. She, too, interacts animatedly with him as both pose for the cameras minutes later.

In the past, the actors have often been spotted with each other on several occasions but deny being in a relationship. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, on being questioned about it, Disha had shot back, “What relationship?”

Last year, on being questioned about it while in a chat with fans on Instagram, Tiger had said, “Meri aukaat nahi hai (I am not worthy of it).” His sister Krishna had told Mid Day, “You know that I don’t lie and how straight I’m about everything. Tiger is 100 per cent single.”

It seemed Disha was keen on taking their friendship to the next level, but Tiger was not ready. Speaking at the promotions of her last film, Bharat, Disha had said, “He is too slow motion, man. I’ve been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

In a Twitter interaction with a fan too, she had maintained the same line. He asked her to “accept your relationship” as “people love you both as a couple” to which Disha had said, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

However, at the moment, it is seems to be work for both the stars. Disha’s Malang, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, releases today. The trailer of Tiger’s Baaghi 3 released on Thursday and everybody is unanimous in their praise for Tiger’s action sequences and his fitness levels.

