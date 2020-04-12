Tiger Shroff nails his first double landing in throwback video, calls it ‘little pleasures of life’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:27 IST

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has offered the perfect treat for his fans on Instagram - he has shared a throwback video where he is seen making his first double landing and celebrating the achievement.

In the video, Tiger is seen running, jumping onto a surface before doing a somersault in the air and finally landing on his feet perfectly. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote on Instagram, “Little pleasures of life...my boys and i celebrating my first double landing. @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88.”

As he spends time inside the house amid lockdown and stalling of film shootings amid Covid-19 pandemic, Tiger has been posting workout videos and inspiring fans for staying fit during the lockdown period. Recently, he shared a black-and-white picture where he is seen wearing shorts, a pair of sunglasses and running shoes. He captioned it, “Just another day in the jungle...” The post got much love from his industry colleagues. Sooraj Pancholi posted fire emojis while Rohit Roy wrote, “Wooooooooaaaah !!!!!!!”

Tiger, who made his Bollywood debut opposite Kriti Sanon in Heropanti, recently said in an interview that she is too big a star to work with him in a film now. “Right now, we don’t even have a script that’s locked. Once the script is locked, we will definitely come to know and have a good idea of that. But right now, it is too early to say. She is also quite busy with her line-up at the moment so we will have to see. I would love to work with Kriti again, but she is too big of a star to work with somebody like me,” Tiger had said.

Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! 🤪Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger!🤣 You say when & which film, and I’m ON! 💖

Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! 😘 @iTIGERSHROFF https://t.co/7kvln2ApJS — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 9, 2020

Kriti was quick to dismiss this and tweeted, “Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger! You say when & which film, and I’m ON! Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! @iTIGERSHROFF.”

