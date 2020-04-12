Priyanka Chopra helps Los Angeles students in adapting to virtual classrooms amid Covid-19 crisis, watch video

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed she is helping children in Los Angeles in adapting to the new scenario of virtual classrooms amid the social distancing being practised in wake of coronavirus pandemic.Priyanka is currently in her US home with husband and American singer Nick Jonas.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Priyanka says, “Hi everyone! In this crazy time right now, it is so important for people to come together as a community and help out where they can. Youth empowerment, success in education have been two causes that have been so close to my heart, always. I am working with my partners at JBL to provide headphones for children in Los Angeles who are currently adapting to the new virtual classrooms. We are all going to get through this together.” She looks gorgeous in the white sweater that she is wearing in the video.

“Education and empowering youth is so important to me, so @JBLaudio and I teamed up to help Los Angeles kids adjust to their new classroom environment. #JBLAmbassador,” Priyanka wrote alongside the video.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra pledged USD 100,000 to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crises. She first asked her Instagram followers to nominate women warriors who are overcoming their individual struggles to help communities amid the coronavirus crises.

The actor will also join Shah Rukh Khan and several artists from around the world for a global television and streaming special curated by pop star Lady Gaga to support and applaud frontline health care workers in their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.Apart from Shah Rukh and Priyanka, the star-studded line up also includes Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. The broadcast will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Kimmel of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and Stephen Colbert of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Before the specific campaign for women, Priyanka and Nick jointly donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.

