e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra helps Los Angeles students in adapting to virtual classrooms amid Covid-19 crisis, watch video

Priyanka Chopra helps Los Angeles students in adapting to virtual classrooms amid Covid-19 crisis, watch video

Check out the video that Priyanka Chopra shared and revealed that she is working to help students in Los Angeles adapt to virtual classrooms amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Apr 12, 2020 11:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra is doing her bit to help several communities fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
Priyanka Chopra is doing her bit to help several communities fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed she is helping children in Los Angeles in adapting to the new scenario of virtual classrooms amid the social distancing being practised in wake of coronavirus pandemic.Priyanka is currently in her US home with husband and American singer Nick Jonas.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Priyanka says, “Hi everyone! In this crazy time right now, it is so important for people to come together as a community and help out where they can. Youth empowerment, success in education have been two causes that have been so close to my heart, always. I am working with my partners at JBL to provide headphones for children in Los Angeles who are currently adapting to the new virtual classrooms. We are all going to get through this together.” She looks gorgeous in the white sweater that she is wearing in the video.

 

“Education and empowering youth is so important to me, so @JBLaudio and I teamed up to help Los Angeles kids adjust to their new classroom environment. #JBLAmbassador,” Priyanka wrote alongside the video.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra pledged USD 100,000 to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crises. She first asked her Instagram followers to nominate women warriors who are overcoming their individual struggles to help communities amid the coronavirus crises.

The actor will also join Shah Rukh Khan and several artists from around the world for a global television and streaming special curated by pop star Lady Gaga to support and applaud frontline health care workers in their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.Apart from Shah Rukh and Priyanka, the star-studded line up also includes Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. The broadcast will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Kimmel of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and Stephen Colbert of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Also read: Puneet Issar slams Mukesh Khanna for comments about Sonakshi Sinha: ‘As you age, you should be graceful’

Before the specific campaign for women, Priyanka and Nick jointly donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.

(Agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life
Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life
Migrant workers returning home could spread Covid-19 in India: World Bank
Migrant workers returning home could spread Covid-19 in India: World Bank
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 8000-mark, death toll at 273
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 8000-mark, death toll at 273
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Maharashtra coronavirus cases reach 1,895
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Maharashtra coronavirus cases reach 1,895
Coronavirus: US now has most Covid deaths, overtaking Italy
Coronavirus: US now has most Covid deaths, overtaking Italy
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India
Covid-19: How many lives did lockdown save, IIM joins fight | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How many lives did lockdown save, IIM joins fight | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news